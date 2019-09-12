Riverpark Advisors Raised Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake; Shorts at Lennar Class A (LEN) Lowered By 1.9%

Lennar Corporation Class A (NYSE:LEN) had a decrease of 1.9% in short interest. LEN’s SI was 10.85M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.9% from 11.06M shares previously. With 2.89M avg volume, 4 days are for Lennar Corporation Class A (NYSE:LEN)’s short sellers to cover LEN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 2.35M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 14.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc acquired 1,343 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 10,741 shares with $3.47M value, up from 9,398 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.86. About 485,446 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Consider for the Next Residential Construction Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 1.98% above currents $54.67 stock price. Lennar had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, June 26. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $5400 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Management invested 0.18% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 102,650 shares in its portfolio. Melvin Capital Management L P owns 1.50M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 16,600 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Aperio Ltd Liability Co reported 243,859 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Llc owns 240,126 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.01% or 424,358 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 12,698 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc has 15,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1,309 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sound Shore Management Ct holds 2.51% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. Loews invested in 5,556 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder accumulated 7,131 shares.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.41 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 13,826 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 48,790 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 15,353 shares. Central Bancorp & Tru Com stated it has 759 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The California-based Everett Harris & Company Ca has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Eqis Management stated it has 2,054 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Graham Cap Management LP holds 7,362 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 491 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 10,711 shares. Comerica Bank reported 29,558 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0.27% stake. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). First Tru Lp stated it has 30,458 shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 11,209 shares to 67,006 valued at $13.26M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 11,600 shares and now owns 61,065 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -0.60% below currents $364.86 stock price. Northrop Grumman had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE:NOC) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:NOC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Help wanted: These top Orlando tech firms have 1,500+ open jobs – Orlando Business Journal” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.