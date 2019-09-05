Riverpark Advisors Raised Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding; Iqvia Holdings (IQV) Shorts Raised By 6.39%

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) had an increase of 6.39% in short interest. IQV’s SI was 2.70M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.39% from 2.54 million shares previously. With 1.32M avg volume, 2 days are for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s short sellers to cover IQV’s short positions. The SI to Iqvia Holdings Inc’s float is 1.53%. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $151.46. About 1.26M shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has risen 31.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IQV News: 12/03/2018 MDA Collaborates with IQVIA to Expand Disease Registry into the New MOVR Data Hub; 24/05/2018 – IQVIA™ Institute for Human Data Science Study: Spending on Cancer Meds in the U.S. Doubled from 2012-2017 — Expected to Double Again by 2022 to $100 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – IQVIA 1Q SERVICE REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.45B; 16/05/2018 – IQVIA REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 16/05/2018 – IQVIA SAYS IT NOTIFIED CLIENTS OF ISSUE IN APRIL; 23/04/2018 – DJ IQVIA Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IQV); 16/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings Has Taken to Steps to Correct Measure Conversion Issu; 17/05/2018 – IGNORE: IQVIA SELLING HOLDERS’ OFFERING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 02/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.17-Adj EPS $1.24

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 50.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc acquired 13,271 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 39,528 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 26,257 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $6.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 147,880 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 33,490 shares to 12,064 valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 12,857 shares and now owns 79,982 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -6.95% below currents $81.41 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $29.67 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. It has a 125.17 P/E ratio. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations.

More notable recent IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Announces Existing Shareholders Sold 5M Shares and It Repurchased 1M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in August – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) Share Price Has Gained 198%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:IQV) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.