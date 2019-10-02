Riverpark Advisors Position In Northrop Grumman (NOC) Was Has Upped; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Upped Ppl Corp. (PPL) Holding by $492,900; Share Value Declined

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 1,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 10,741 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 9,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $362.5. About 1.27 million shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 115,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 3.87M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7,100 shares to 45,246 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,218 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd invested in 7,348 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 180 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.4% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 5,415 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 452 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.49% or 10.73 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 99,255 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors L P. Dynamic Advisor Solutions invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Gam Ag reported 40,243 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.23% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Legal General Group Public Limited Company has 862,975 shares. Associated Banc has 1,071 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa owns 1,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 80,000 shares. Numerixs has 34,600 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Peoples Svcs Corp invested in 79,109 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Brookstone Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 12,249 shares. Symons Mngmt invested in 5.31% or 411,910 shares. Blackrock reported 60.05M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 17,673 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Eqis Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 9,003 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hsbc Public Limited Company has 699,296 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California-based Amer Assets Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Strs Ohio reported 0.22% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).