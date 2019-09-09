Riverpark Advisors Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Has Lifted by $875,886 as Stock Price Rose; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Value Rose, Long Road Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake by $689,500

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 39,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 374,012 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 50,310 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.94M, up from 46,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $218.56. About 487,443 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21,300 shares to 98,936 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,719 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 1,800 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,704 shares. Holderness Investments Company holds 3,733 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Partner Invest Management Lp reported 11,607 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc invested in 41,731 shares or 1.26% of the stock. State Street holds 13.40 million shares. Curbstone Fin stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Voya Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com accumulated 22,985 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 118,932 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wafra has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.13% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1.90M shares. Blue Financial Capital reported 7,685 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Com reported 6,080 shares.

