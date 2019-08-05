Riverpark Advisors Maintains Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $3.89 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $9.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.11. About 318,409 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,320 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc owns 3,014 shares. First In invested 0.75% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,374 shares. Water Island Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.64% or 605,253 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moab Cap Prtn Lc has 79,290 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. S Muoio And Com Ltd Liability has 10,000 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Liability Co owns 2,150 shares. 76,392 were reported by Axa. Cap Guardian Com holds 0% or 770 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 16,597 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush & invested in 0.3% or 5,000 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triangle Business Journal”, Bizjournals.com published: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14,000 shares to 53,600 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That’s In Gear – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks Is Gobbling Up Smaller Cybersecurity Companies – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto +1.8% after two upgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong quarterly trends for Palo Alto – Piper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21,300 shares to 98,936 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,150 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10,900 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability owns 8,400 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 121 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 28,597 shares. 165 are held by Arrow Finance. Archon Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 30,647 shares. Adirondack holds 15 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 8 shares. Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 2.27% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Osborne Partners Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 14,015 shares. Kornitzer Ks owns 141,425 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Primecap Ca has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 127,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 102,456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.