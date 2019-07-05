Riverpark Advisors Lowered By $496,248 Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; Shorts at HANSA MEDICAL AB MALMO ORDINARY SHARES (HNSBF) Raised By 26.17%

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 1,426 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 12.09%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 25,346 shares with $8.84M value, down from 26,772 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $19.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $345.55. About 158,838 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

HANSA MEDICAL AB MALMO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) had an increase of 26.17% in short interest. HNSBF’s SI was 88,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.17% from 70,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 887 days are for HANSA MEDICAL AB MALMO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)’s short sellers to cover HNSBF’s short positions. It closed at $19.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hansa Medical AB , a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel immunomodulatory enzymes for transplantation and autoimmune diseases. The company has market cap of $704.09 million. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is Immunoglobulin G-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), a proprietary antibody-degrading enzyme for kidney transplant patients, as well as for other solid organ transplants and acute autoimmune indications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical stage product candidates include Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; Endoglycosidae of Streptococcus pyogenes (EndoS), a novel therapy for antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), a cancer immunotherapy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl reported 120,726 shares stake. Churchill Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 291,577 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 2,463 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares Trust has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Daiwa Gp owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,254 shares. First Mercantile Tru Commerce stated it has 984 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 997 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 5.87M shares. D E Shaw Co Inc accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Da Davidson & Com accumulated 3,264 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Brinker Capital reported 0.21% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

