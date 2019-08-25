Riverpark Advisors Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Ehealth Has 2.28 Sentiment

Ehealth Inc (EHTH) investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 105 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 46 cut down and sold their stakes in Ehealth Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 21.06 million shares, up from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ehealth Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 17.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 2,776 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 12,909 shares with $2.54M value, down from 15,685 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $100.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 346.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 5.57% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. for 511,650 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 296,266 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 2.28% invested in the company for 11,918 shares. The California-based Redmile Group Llc has invested 2.25% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 460,073 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.61% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 453,721 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 4,771 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 230 shares. Rampart Investment Co Ltd reported 19,785 shares. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tarbox Family Office reported 223 shares. Btc Mgmt stated it has 0.75% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lifeplan Group Incorporated owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Incorporated has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,274 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners has invested 0.9% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 0.09% or 40,956 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 87,785 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln National owns 6,110 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.96% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 20,679 shares.