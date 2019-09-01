Riverpark Advisors Lifted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $1.01 Million; United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered Holding by $1.39 Million

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.08 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 182,020 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset accumulated 16,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De holds 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Graham Com Invest Advsrs Lp has 157,765 shares. 2.86 million are held by Northern. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 2.18 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 11,400 shares stake. Edgemoor Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 6,511 shares. Macroview Mgmt Llc has 149 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Voya Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 40,189 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 10,145 shares. Paloma Partners Management Company holds 0.01% or 13,900 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,995 shares to 19,562 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,943 activity.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “45th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases for United Bankshares – Business Wire” published on November 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HWC or UBSI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares, Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson 21st Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.20M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

