Riverpark Advisors Lifted Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Manchester Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $309,096

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 39,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 45,444 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 39,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 7,203 shares to 39,679 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 84,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,710 shares to 81,916 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,867 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).