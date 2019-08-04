Riverpark Advisors Increases Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN); Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $439,550 as Valuation Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 33,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 39,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 436,654 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33,490 shares to 12,064 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,346 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,373 shares to 13,757 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 60,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,192 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 32,387 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,393 shares. 32,400 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 122,403 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1,669 shares. Clark Capital Management Gp Inc invested in 0.49% or 343,877 shares. Cs Mckee LP reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trustmark Bank Tru Department owns 9,142 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 2.8% stake. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 11.97M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wilen Inv reported 32,866 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Levin Strategies LP stated it has 3,500 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.