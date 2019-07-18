Riverpark Advisors Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Dollar General (DG) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $14.82 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 124,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,905 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 133,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.19 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 1,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,583 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 13,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $260.34. About 3.34M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 720 shares to 4,668 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,868 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,000 shares. 1,768 are held by Founders Fin Securities Ltd. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co holds 6.69% or 37,574 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Co reported 18,059 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 107,300 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 1.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.04 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt owns 3,450 shares. Zweig stated it has 1.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Funds Llc owns 165,000 shares. Petrus Lta holds 0.09% or 1,928 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank has 0.82% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Montag A & Inc owns 22,651 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rmb Management owns 0.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 61,725 shares. Riverbridge Prns Lc accumulated 179,871 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announces changes to its senior executive team – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,139 shares to 193,488 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd by 3,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust Com invested in 391,665 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Johnson, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,168 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Green Square Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.68% or 8,854 shares. Intl Group Inc has 91,597 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated reported 200 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 372 shares stake. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares And Tru has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Security National Tru holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset stated it has 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 1.81M were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Limited. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 12,166 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 643,475 shares. Moreover, Welch Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,781 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 22.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.