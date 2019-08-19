Riverpark Advisors Increases Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Atria Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,606 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 45,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 8.12M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 39,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 408,068 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 46,282 shares to 265,543 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 4,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

