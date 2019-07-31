Riverpark Advisors Increased Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by $875,886; Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by $1.83 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 78.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 31,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 12.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 458,313 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Customers in Four More U.S. Cities Experience 5G Ultra Wideband Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.80 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Msci Information Tech (FTEC) by 51,870 shares to 58,014 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 780,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Principal Finance Grp Incorporated owns 9.98 million shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). North Point Managers Oh accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability reported 45,937 shares. Zebra Management Ltd holds 0.17% or 5,317 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.23 million shares. Yhb Invest holds 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 20,116 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management stated it has 0.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Palladium Ptnrs Lc holds 1.03% or 241,290 shares in its portfolio. Security Bank Of So Dak holds 28,439 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Comm Bancorp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.21 million shares. Westpac Corp reported 0% stake. Van Den Berg Mgmt I invested in 0.85% or 104,035 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has invested 0.83% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).