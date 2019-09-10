Riverpark Advisors Holds Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN); As Hexcel New (HXL) Share Price Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.15 Million

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 39,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 291,642 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 45,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 371,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, down from 417,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 131,749 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 720 shares to 4,668 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,215 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.79 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.