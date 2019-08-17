Riverpark Advisors Holding in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Raised as Shares Rose; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Security National Trust Co Decreased Its Holding by $369,600 as Share Price Declined

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 546,777 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 8,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 56,949 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 48,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 804,878 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis, France-based fund reported 236,826 shares. Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Atria Invs Ltd Llc holds 3,846 shares. Caprock stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Carlson Cap Management invested 0.13% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co reported 6,550 shares. Accredited Inc has invested 1.21% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Community Bankshares Na accumulated 13,837 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.02% or 655,910 shares. Mairs And Pwr stated it has 2.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 24,967 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.09% or 7,139 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 977,301 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 508 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 10,002 shares stake.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 466 shares to 3,656 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,719 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,927 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.06% or 9,529 shares. Bessemer owns 190,626 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorporation, a New York-based fund reported 35,379 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 563 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). United Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 124,661 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.79M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd owns 4,387 shares. 29,982 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc. Avalon Advsrs accumulated 157,463 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 0.27% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 79,765 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability reported 14,950 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 3,528 shares. Pacific Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 7,110 are owned by Moors Cabot.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.