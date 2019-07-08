Riverpark Advisors Has Upped Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Value Rose, Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $210.32. About 492,304 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 71.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 4.50 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,776 shares to 12,909 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,346 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $19.60 million activity. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $7.80M. 9,330 shares valued at $1.87M were sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15. $1.68 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 50 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Network Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 10 shares. Pictet Asset owns 0.54% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 999,285 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,100 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 6,661 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.66% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Blair William Il reported 0.13% stake. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 588 shares. 4,519 are owned by Tiedemann Limited Liability. Alpha Cubed Investments owns 42,954 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited holds 5,896 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 58.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 127,845 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc reported 120,796 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Tru holds 1.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 1.90M shares. Victory Capital Incorporated reported 103,578 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,060 shares. Jefferies Fincl Gp holds 32,021 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 39,734 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company. 417,056 were reported by Allen Investment Management Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 0.5% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 671,201 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 673,302 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.06% or 154,102 shares. Appleton Ma invested in 36,945 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 108,379 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 200 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

