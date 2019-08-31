Riverpark Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Share Value Rose; Gamestop New (Put) (GME) Holding Maintained by Melvin Capital Management Lp

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 1,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 26,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 15.82M shares traded or 1473.06% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 135.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 10.47 million shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GameStop’s Results, Earnings Forecast Beat Projections — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 29/03/2018 – GameStop: A Tough Outlook Leads to a Sharp Fall — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.6% Position in GameStop; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaving After Three Months in Role

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 25,869 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 78,812 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp holds 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 245 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 98,122 shares. 471,415 are held by Citigroup Inc. Loomis Sayles And Co LP has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). State Street Corp owns 3.53M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Mngmt invested 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Voya Management Ltd Company accumulated 80,517 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 0.02% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Euclidean Tech Mgmt Lc stated it has 80,762 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 600,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $24.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,000 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares to 39,528 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt Co invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 24,663 were reported by Adage Grp Limited Liability Company. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.44M shares. Fred Alger reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 55 shares. 29,690 are owned by Natixis Lp. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 57,912 shares. 4,200 were reported by Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated. Contravisory Inv Management Inc holds 0.14% or 1,009 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Lc Oh accumulated 7,435 shares. Goodnow Inv Limited Liability Company has 4,304 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated holds 940 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 62,413 shares. Advisory Inc accumulated 3,272 shares or 0.02% of the stock.