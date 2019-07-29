Riverpark Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Market Value Rose; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Value Rose While Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Holding by $1.23 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 275,257 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,616 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 11,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Limited Liability holds 0% or 25 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 183,209 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank owns 13,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Muzinich & Communications invested in 1.18 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advisory Network Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 7,326 shares. Cambridge Invest Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Serv stated it has 10,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,670 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 66,739 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 11,980 shares. 390,085 are held by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Miller Howard Investments holds 0.11% or 308,552 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited stated it has 19,067 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 32 are owned by Assetmark. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 90 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation owns 1,499 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 488,904 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt has 1.27% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The New York-based Rivulet Ltd Liability has invested 18.26% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Smithfield reported 371 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 55,847 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 11,854 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stockbridge Prtnrs Limited Com holds 123,022 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 16,209 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

