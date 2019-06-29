Riverpark Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) as Shares Rose; United Capital Financial Advisers Lifted Its Holding in Ford Motor Co (F) by $769,488 as Share Value Rose

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 96,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,721 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 100,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 37.56 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD ALSO SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS IS ALSO TARGETING ITS ROIC TO “SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASE” BY 2020; 11/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: State Police say a 2003 Ford Mustang stopped in the roadway and refused to continue forward during a chec…; 25/04/2018 – Ford plans more cost cuts to rev up profit margin gains; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 16/05/2018 – FORD HOPES TO SHUT F-150 PLANTS 1 WEEK IN JULY INSTEAD OF 2; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Tr A Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Edward E. Ford Foundation Awards Transformative Leadership Grant to Wildwood School’s Institute Model Program

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 12,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 39,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 1.48 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was made by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 3,986 shares to 49,883 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 17,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,417 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8,550 shares to 56,949 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.