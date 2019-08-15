Riverpark Advisors Has Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; Kaman (KAMN) Shorts Up By 19.56%

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) had an increase of 19.56% in short interest. KAMN’s SI was 1.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.56% from 1.01 million shares previously. With 119,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)’s short sellers to cover KAMN’s short positions. The SI to Kaman Corporation’s float is 4.41%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 17,027 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 2.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Bryan Larson Appointed Senior VP, Finance and Administration; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN)

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 1,426 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 25,346 shares with $8.84M value, down from 26,772 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $18.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $323.04. About 465,076 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $126,463 activity. The insider Keating Neal J bought 2,200 shares worth $126,463.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates through two business divisions, Distribution and Aerospace. It has a 29.55 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.03% above currents $323.04 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8. Telsey Advisory maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $325 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.95 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.