Riverpark Advisors Has Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $590,400; Stock Declined; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $546,371; Share Price Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.02M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 43,719 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 51,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.