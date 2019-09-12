Riverpark Advisors Has Lifted Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position by $433,789; Shares Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holding Has Increased by Cypress Capital Management Llc

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 1,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 10,741 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 9,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $365.22. About 761,436 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 94,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 410,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, up from 315,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 15.70M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 475 shares to 7,393 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,706 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Board Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.32 – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE:NOC) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Help wanted: These top Orlando tech firms have 1,500+ open jobs – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% stake. 2,906 were reported by Middleton And Ma. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 24,216 shares. Seatown Pte Limited reported 67,000 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Agf Invests reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 833 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 7,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings has invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.17% or 158,403 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Churchill Mngmt holds 0.26% or 30,279 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt owns 924 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2,138 shares. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Hennessy has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Flippin Bruce Porter owns 2.57% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 338,357 shares. Hgk Asset Management accumulated 14,500 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp accumulated 26,856 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Illinois-based Dearborn Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Interstate National Bank invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winfield Assoc Incorporated holds 18,072 shares. 153,089 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc reported 100,142 shares stake. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma reported 0.13% stake. White Pine Invest holds 144,712 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 281 shares. Private Advisor Lc reported 401,411 shares. Waddell Reed Inc reported 6.79 million shares.