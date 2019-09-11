Riverpark Advisors Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Stake by $335,076; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Cut Its Sun Life Finl (SLF) Stake as Share Value Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 21,401 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 34,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 595,967 shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl 1Q Rev C$6B; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 38,473 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 6.45 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 30.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares to 13,289 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,170 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $557.65 million for 11.04 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

