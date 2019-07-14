Riverpark Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $551,368; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, American Money Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,722 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 17,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 1.43M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning owns 30,542 shares. Sigma Planning reported 21,008 shares. Golub Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lipe And Dalton reported 75 shares. Stearns Ser Grp Inc reported 4,809 shares stake. Bridges Inv Management Incorporated has invested 3.5% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smithfield Tru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 10,259 shares. 11,175 were accumulated by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com. Hartline Corporation stated it has 26,956 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Communication Incorporated reported 47,594 shares. Garland Capital Management reported 4.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cbre Clarion Secs Llc invested in 0.12% or 44,708 shares. Sageworth Co has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7.73 million shares or 9.13% of the stock.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,508 shares to 75,955 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf by 48,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Invest Management accumulated 12,708 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Avalon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Orrstown Fincl Services Inc reported 0.78% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Westpac Bk invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3,209 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Sns Fincl Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0.88% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.03% or 61,901 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.58% or 8,173 shares. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Swarthmore Gru accumulated 3,600 shares. Asset One Limited invested in 238,507 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca has 2.00M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 203,394 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Lc invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 31.82 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.