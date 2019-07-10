Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $1.48 Million as Share Price Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Raised Its Holding in Lkq (LKQ) by $4.87 Million

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,665 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 87,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 688,094 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 1.88 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant LP invested in 34,867 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 3,901 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0.02% or 88,070 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.06% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 29,652 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment Corporation has 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 61,539 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 12,550 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 21,100 shares. 85,310 are owned by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.16% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 136,000 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 1.5% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 140,061 shares. 1,258 are held by Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn. Hightower Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 7,193 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr holds 79,578 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares to 39,528 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,170 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.37 million for 15.21 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 370,244 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 493,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 319,216 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 90,475 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability accumulated 908,620 shares. Df Dent Com Inc accumulated 240,311 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 1.26 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Incline Management Lc reported 6.57% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 300 shares. 400,000 were accumulated by Loews. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Limited has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 9,312 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 12,460 shares.