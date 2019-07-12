Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.44 Million; As Owens Corning New (OC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Holding by $8.45 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 38.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 179,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 321,185 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, down from 96,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $201.93. About 5.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER REPORTS ON ACTIVITIES BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 11/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DELETED USER DATA AFTER FACEBOOK ASKED; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s floundering response to scandal is part of the problem; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 20/03/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,921 shares to 15,583 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap Management accumulated 26,962 shares. Fincl Mngmt Pro reported 799 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,452 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Malaga Cove Cap Limited stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sector Pension Board invested in 0.84% or 559,867 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 1.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aspen Invest Mgmt holds 6,770 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 97,381 shares. Sit Invest Inc owns 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,305 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 15,678 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 1.23% stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 2.26M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Welch Grp Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,099 shares. Axon Capital LP invested in 17.68% or 50,500 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.57 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94M for 12.05 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.