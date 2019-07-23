Riverpark Advisors Has Cut American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $546,872; Valuation Rose; Welch Group Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $1.32 Million

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 10,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,963 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, up from 197,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 2.85 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,909 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 15,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.7. About 1.18 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis holds 2.53% or 40,570 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.34% or 437,344 shares. Allstate invested in 37,073 shares. Cim Lc stated it has 2,566 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Co has 2.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Howe And Rusling holds 0.06% or 2,840 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 999,803 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Df Dent And stated it has 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Windward Mgmt Ca invested in 166,935 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 151,630 shares stake. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 81,691 shares. Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research Mgmt Lc has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Tennessee-based Capwealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Accredited Investors reported 1,724 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares to 291,370 shares, valued at $30.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,294 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. On Wednesday, January 30 Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,620 shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,921 shares to 15,583 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell Co accumulated 1,149 shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research holds 638,882 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Co Na has 0.55% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 13,486 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cullinan invested in 49,870 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 63,021 shares. Capital Ltd Ca accumulated 3.12% or 66,152 shares. 41,080 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Qs Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mechanics National Bank Tru Department invested in 4,610 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Davis R M Inc, Maine-based fund reported 379,067 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Lc holds 1,417 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 58,375 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv.