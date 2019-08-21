Riverpark Advisors Decreased Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $2.02 Million as Share Price Rose; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $1.95 Million as Stock Price Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 8.43M shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 52,346 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $221.79. About 776,388 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by BEST RHYS J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mngmt holds 0.04% or 69,015 shares. Cordasco Network has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.29% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paragon Mgmt Lc reported 1,000 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 212 shares. Veritable Lp reported 13,863 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc owns 256,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dodge Cox reported 8,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goelzer Mgmt Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 239,097 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 16,440 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nomura Asset Com Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 73,401 shares. Engy Opportunities Mgmt Limited holds 44,160 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta reported 10,057 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67,842 shares to 482,158 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,217 shares to 24,170 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).