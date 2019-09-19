Riverpark Advisors Cut Its Visa (V) Holding by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Declined While Lathrop Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 20,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 242,663 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, down from 263,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 597,516 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Expanded Plan to Generate About $10B After-Tax Proceeds; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 04/04/2018 – Starboard pushes ahead with proxy fight at Newell Brands; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,132 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35 million, down from 79,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 1.09M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.79 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,275 shares to 36,142 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

