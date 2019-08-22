Riverpark Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Twitter (TWTR); As Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Stock Rose, Axa Has Lifted Holding by $2.15 Million

Axa increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 19,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 63,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 43,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.79. About 262,840 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 12,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 72,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 60,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 11.50M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 3,089 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl has invested 0.4% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 89,447 were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Axa invested 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Diversified has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 0.23% or 20,650 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Fincl Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 16,070 shares. Massachusetts Communication Ma reported 1.75 million shares stake. Driehaus has 0.06% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 14,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has 0.09% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 10,300 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg has 94,968 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

