Riverpark Advisors Boosted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $883,456; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $343,355

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 13,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.79. About 737,581 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 2.03M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,450 shares to 52,600 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,006 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fincl Counselors owns 7,819 shares. Telemus Limited Liability holds 7,199 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 325,730 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 593 shares. 3,110 were accumulated by Paloma Management. Citigroup stated it has 133,669 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 432 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,841 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.02% or 6,710 shares. Nwi Limited Partnership has 2.96% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 29,724 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.41 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 837,607 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd accumulated 35,173 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barometer Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Salem Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 1.53M shares. 37,471 were reported by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co. Paragon Capital Management Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7,288 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 313,784 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. British Columbia Management Corp has 108,166 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 7.38 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust Com invested 1.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Raymond James reported 64,365 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability has 1.66% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).