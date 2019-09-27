Riverpark Advisors Boosted Eog Res (EOG) Holding By $833,652; US Ecology (ECOL) Sentiment Is 1.12

US Ecology Inc (ECOL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 73 funds increased and started new holdings, while 65 decreased and sold their stock positions in US Ecology Inc. The funds in our database now own: 18.62 million shares, up from 18.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding US Ecology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 45 Increased: 53 New Position: 20.

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 56.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc acquired 8,964 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 24,803 shares with $2.31 million value, up from 15,839 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $43.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 1.93 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 22,510 shares to 25,185 valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 3,050 shares and now owns 24,612 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 35.69% above currents $74.75 stock price. EOG Resources had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Thursday, August 22. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $10200 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 7,950 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Da Davidson owns 12,465 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,790 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas invested in 0.92% or 130,640 shares. The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westwood Grp Inc Inc owns 0.94% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 928,615 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Spirit Of America Corporation Ny owns 8,700 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Puzo Michael J owns 1.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 34,342 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 125,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Macroview Investment Ltd owns 26 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco has 40,092 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $16.78M for 21.05 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.15% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. for 1.31 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 22,766 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 17,975 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Capital Group Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 213,066 shares.