RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 6.59% respectively. Competitively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|1.32%
|3.43%
|-3.98%
|3.82%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
