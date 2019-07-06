RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 6.59% respectively. Competitively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.