RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.