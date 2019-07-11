RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.54
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 11.49% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|1.32%
|3.43%
|-3.98%
|3.82%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
