RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.54 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 11.49% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.