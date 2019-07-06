RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

As Asset Management businesses, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

Table 1 highlights RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, which is potential 16.23% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 76.4% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Noah Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.