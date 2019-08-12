RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 39.77% respectively. Comparatively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Summary
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
