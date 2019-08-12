RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 39.77% respectively. Comparatively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Summary

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.