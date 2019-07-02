RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

We are comparing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.68 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.