RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

As Asset Management businesses, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|15
|13.16
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
Table 1 highlights RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 9.24% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
