RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

As Asset Management businesses, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.16 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 highlights RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 9.24% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.