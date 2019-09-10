RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) Is At $17.55 Formed Wedge; Ion Asset Management LTD Cut By $4.58 Million Its Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) formed wedge up with $18.08 target or 3.00% above today’s $17.55 share price. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) has $195.58 million valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 37,403 shares traded. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) has risen 0.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.40% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased Radware Ltd (RDWR) stake by 12.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as Radware Ltd (RDWR)’s stock rose 5.73%. The Ion Asset Management Ltd holds 1.29 million shares with $33.72M value, down from 1.47 million last quarter. Radware Ltd now has $1.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 110,349 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $4.70M for 61.18 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

