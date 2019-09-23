RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Comparing side by side

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 66.70 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 31.55% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.