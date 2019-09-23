RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Comparing side by side

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|66.70
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 31.55% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than The India Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
