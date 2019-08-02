RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Comparison side by side

Since RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.75 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.