RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparing side by side

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.28 N/A 0.38 43.37

In table 1 we can see RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 6.63% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.