RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparing side by side

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.28
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
In table 1 we can see RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 6.63% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
