RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has 27.32% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s rivals beat RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.