RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has 27.32% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|N/A
|17
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The peers have a potential upside of 144.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s rivals beat RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
