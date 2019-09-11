RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.02
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 1.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.