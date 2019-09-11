RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.02 N/A 2.49 10.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 1.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.