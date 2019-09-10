RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.57 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 27.32% and 30.07% respectively.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.