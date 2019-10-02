RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) Comparison side by side

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 31 0.00 22.54M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 72,992,227.98% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.