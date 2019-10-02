RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) Comparison side by side

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|31
|0.00
|22.54M
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|72,992,227.98%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
