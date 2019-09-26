RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Contrasting side by side

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.76 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.