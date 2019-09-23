RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.