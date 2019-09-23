RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.51
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
