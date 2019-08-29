RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Comparing side by side

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|27.15
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.