RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Comparing side by side

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.15 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.